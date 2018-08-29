Trenton Fire Department responds to address on Haddox Street

The Trenton Fire Department reports fire caused moderate damage to a small portion of the attic at 2111 Haddox Street Wednesday morning.

Firefighter Derek Hert reports crews saw light smoke coming from the attic access inside the garage when they arrived at the property owned by Jason Lovett. Firefighters found moderate smoke in the attic and utilized a thermal imaging camera to locate a section of smoldering insulation.

A water can extinguisher was used to cool down the insulation before the insulation was removed from the attic to fully extinguish the fire. Hert reports the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

The Trenton Fire Department was on scene about 90 minutes with assistance provided by The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, Grundy County Ambulance, and Trenton Police Department.

