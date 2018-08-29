Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge open to dove hunting

For the first time ever Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge south of Sumner will open to dove hunting during the Missouri dove season, which starts September 1st.

A recently approved Refuge Hunting Plan open areas of the refuge to dove hunting with Swan Lake reporting about 150 acres will be open for public dove hunting this year. The hunting area is on the north end of the refuge near the Hunting Headquarters site and regulations require hunters to check in at the Hunting Headquarters prior to entering the dove hunting area.

A Missouri Small Game Hunting Permit, a Migratory Bird Hunting Permit, and a check in stub are required to hunt dove at Swan Lake. Hunters may check in two hours prior to official sunrise and no overnight camping will be allowed at the refuge.

Nontoxic shot is required while dove hunting as lead shot is prohibited. All Missouri dove hunting regulations will apply.

Questions may be directed to Swan Lake Refuge Manager Steve Whitson at 660-856-3323 extension 13.

