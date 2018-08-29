North Central Missouri Mental Health Center of Trenton to offer free parenting classes

A series of free parenting classes will start at the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center of Trenton next week.

Classes will meet on Tuesday afternoons from 1 to 3 o’clock September 4th through October 9th. Topics will include parenting 101 and building relationships, infants and toddlers, handling misbehavior and focusing on children ages five to 10, children succeeding in school, decision making and focusing on teenagers, and teaching self-control and blended families.

Participants can pick and choose classes to suit their needs. Each class will include a video, handouts, and discussion with a certificate to be awarded upon completion.

Participants should make their own arrangements for childcare and may call the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center at 660-359-4487 to register for classes.

