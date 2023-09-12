Trenton City Council members discuss rising costs of trash collection

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Following considerable discussion, the Trenton City Council last night tabled two bids on a residential trash collection contract for the years 2024 through 2026. Also tabled were bids on curbside recycling for the same three-year period. Approval was given to a change order on the current project involving tuck-pointing at City Hall and the TMU building in downtown Trenton.

To prepare for last evening’s meeting, city officials prepared the packet that was delivered on Fridays to the City Council and news media. The packet contained a bid from one company, Rapid Removal Disposal, for residential trash collection service. It also contained a bid from Hope Haven Industries for curbside recycling in Trenton.

At the start of last evening’s meeting, another bid was provided to the council members and KTTN’s representative who were present at City Hall. The bid had been submitted by the August 24th deadline and included quotes from GFL for both residential trash collection and curbside recycling. At the August 28th council meeting, city officials indicated that the GFL bid was “incomplete” and would likely be rejected. City Attorney Tara Walker advised that the GFL bid should be shared with the council anyway. This led the council to make comparisons with the trash service part of the bid while attempts were being made to interpret other aspects of the bid.

Neither company was represented at the meeting Monday night; therefore, questions were posed to City Administrator Ron Urton in an effort to get answers. There was also a suggestion to invite both companies to attend a future council meeting.

One thing is certain: the cost of residential trash collection services in Trenton will increase next year. The current contract with Rapid Removal expires at the end of this year. Currently, the cost is $12.25 per month, which includes one dollar for City Hall to add the trash collection fee to residential utility bills.

Rapid Removal’s bid for residential trash collection is $20 per month with once-a-week pickup per home. Increases of 60 cents per month are proposed for the second and third years of the contract. GFL provided a bid of $13.75 per month for once-a-week pickup per home. Increases of about 70 cents per month are proposed for the second and third years of the contract. GFL would also provide a household cart.

Rapid Removal presented cost figures for trash collections from city facilities, including buildings, parks, and TMU. The proposal is for the same lump-sum amounts in all three years. GFL’s bid left these categories blank. The company wrote that it was unable to provide an annual lump-sum cost for city facilities without a more complete understanding of required container sizes and collection frequency. There were questions from the City Council about what GFL means by a ten percent monthly fuel and administrative fee, additional trash carts at $10 per month, and overage stickers at $2 each. GFL also offered an alternative proposal in lieu of base proposals.

Bid specs available to both companies indicate that the city collects $1 per month for billing services. Councilman Glen Briggs suggested that consideration be given to the city not handling the billing, thinking it may reduce trash-related complaint calls to City Hall.

Also to be considered by the council is the financial impact Rapid Removal has on Trenton. The office and solid waste transfer station are located on Northwest 10th Avenue. The company says it has paid to the city, transfer station tonnage income that averages $3,000 ($3,080) per month. That’s a total of $273,000 since 2014. It has paid property taxes totaling $96,500 since 2012. Rapid Removal says it has made purchases from local vendors for tires, truck maintenance and repair, truck parts, equipment, maintenance, welding, fuel, custom trucking, plus accounting and legal fees. Collectively, over the last 11 years, Rapid Removal said it has spent over five million dollars ($5,330,232). The 2022 payroll topped one million dollars ($1,052,143). The company reports 32 employees; 90 percent live in Trenton, and all reside in Grundy County.

The fee is also expected to increase for residential curbside recycling in Trenton. Hope Haven is proposing a rate of $6 per month next year, with 50-cent increases in each of the following two years. GFL offered a recycling bid of $9.25 per month but did not specify for how many years. Again, recycling collection bids were tabled.

Realizing Mid Continental Restoration Company is in Trenton, the council approved a change order that increases the contract by $12,200. The tuck-pointing contract previously approved for City Hall and TMU was $55,600. The perimeter of all window and door frames will have existing fill materials removed, cleaned off residue, and resealed with a polyurethane rubber sealant, tooled to a water-tight condition.

Seven council members attended; Calvin Brown was absent.

Among reports, Mayor Jackie Soptic said city and county volunteers would be helping with the electronic waste collections at the airport on September 22nd and 23rd. Items are to be temporarily stored in the former Trenton R-9 building at the airport. A Kirksville sheltered workshop is to come to Trenton the following week to pick up the electronics to be recycled. Volunteers will also be checking the residency of those bringing electronics to ensure they reside in Grundy County.

Former Trenton City Administrator David Blackburn is to be at City Hall on Friday morning to give a demonstration on what Soptic described as a text-casting platform potentially for use by city officials.

City Administrator Ron Urton clarified for the council that the owner of a house at 416 West 13th Court was initially scheduled for demolition until the council, two weeks ago, removed it from the list since the city was to bear the entire cost. The council at that meeting was told the owner is Jim Bush. Bush explained to Urton (and to KTTN) that the house belonged to his deceased mother, the late Wilma Bush. Jim Bush was the executor of the estate. Urton said he has a copy of the title showing Wilma Bush as the owner. Urton said he was told the estate of Wilma Bush has no money. No comments were made by the council.

In a report on behalf of the street department, asphalt plant sales in Trenton have topped 36,300 tons so far this year. The new oiler truck was delivered, and the street crews used it for chip and seal street work last week.

Related