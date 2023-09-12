Missouri woman pleads guilty to $209,000 disability benefits fraud

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri woman pleaded guilty in federal court to fraudulently receiving more than $200,000 in disability benefits while operating a childcare business.

Sandra D. Mondaine, 63, Grandview, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to one count of theft of government money.

By pleading guilty, Mondaine admitted that she received $209,309 in disability benefits over a 10-year period while she was self-employed as a childcare provider. Under the terms of the plea agreement, Mondaine must forfeit to the government a money judgment of $209,309.

Mondaine received Title II Disability Insurance benefits from January 2008 through December 2017. Less than a year after she was rewarded benefits, Mondaine became self-employed and filed taxes as a self-employed childcare provider. She did not report her self-employment to the Social Security Administration when she began her business.

Mondaine responded to several inquiries from the Social Security Administration in which she minimized and fraudulently represented earnings from her self-employment. Mondaine falsely claimed that her sons (who were incarcerated during a significant portion of her self-employment) were performing most of the work for her childcare business and were paid most of the profits.

Under federal statutes, Mondaine is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul S. Becker. It was investigated by the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General.

