Kansas City man sentenced to 13-years in prison for methamphetamine conspiracy, illegal firearm

A Kansas City, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for illegally possessing a firearm.

Richard A. Bloodsoe, 43, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 13 years in federal prison without parole.

On March 16, 2023, Bloodsoe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Bloodsoe admitted that he conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine from July 8, 2021, to Sept. 20, 2022. He sold cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement agent on four occasions in July and August 2021. On Sept. 17, 2021, Bloodsoe sold an undercover agent a Jimenez Arms .380-caliber pistol.

On Dec. 14, 2021, agents saw Bloodsoe conducting drug transactions from his Cadillac DTS. Bloodsoe fled on foot from the agents, who searched his vehicle and found a backpack that contained a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun, 14 glass vials of PCP, a small apple juice bottle that contained PCP, a bag that contained approximately 21.09 grams of pure methamphetamine, a bag that contained approximately 51.9 grams of cocaine, a bag that contained approximately 48.4 grams of cocaine, and pills suspected to contain hydrocodone and methamphetamine.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Byron H. Black. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.

