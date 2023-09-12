Small town Missouri man indicted for methamphetamine trafficking, illegal firearm

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Seneca, Mo., man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing methamphetamine and a firearm.

Jason Daniel Gibson, 40, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Aug. 29, 2023.

The federal indictment alleges that Gibson possessed methamphetamine with the intent to distribute on Sept. 9, 2022. The indictment also charges Gibson with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Gibson allegedly possessed a Henry Repeating Arms .22-caliber rifle on Sept. 9, 2022. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney John D. Hatcher. It was investigated by the Ozark Drug Enforcement Team, the Newton County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

