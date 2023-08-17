Audio: Trenton Mayor urges residents to utilize curbside recycling services

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton Mayor Jackie Soptic reminds Trenton residents that they pay for curbside residential trash and recycling pick up through their utility bills. She encourages residents who are not using recycling services to start using them.

One item Rapid Removal Disposal collects is glass.

Soptic says Rapid Removal also accepts appliances on-site. She notes residents have to get the items to the trash service themselves, and there is no quantity limit.

Empty paint cans can be left outside on the regular trash pick-up day. Soptic reports residents should remove paint can lids and let them air dry.

Cans with paint still in them should be filled with cat litter and the lid left off. Rapid Removal accepts flat-screen TVs at the curbside, however, Soptic notes the trash service will not accept anything with batteries.

Rapid Removal also accepts waste oil in tight lid-fitting containers and intact car batteries.

The mayor says Trenton residents can take one bulk item per person per week to the Rapid Removal site for free on weekdays from 8 to 4 o’clock. Residents will need to show proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill. Soptic mentions that residents might want to call to let the trash service know they are bringing a bulk item, but a phone call is not required.

Soptic says Hope Haven Industries accepts various items to be recycled through the weekly collection.

Soptic notes Rapid Removal usually comes through a neighborhood first, and then Hope Haven picks up items.

She comments that it may take a time or two for Hope Haven to catch items if someone who does not usually recycle starts recycling. If items are not picked up by Hope Haven, she asks that residents call the recycling center to let it know bags are out.

Soptic reports that vehicle tire recycling is no longer a service provided by the Solid Waste Management District.

She says other communities have compost sites, and she would like to see how the community garden could tie in with the parks and city to start a compost program.

A brush dump is open Monday through Saturday. The gate is unlocked in the morning and locked later in the day.

