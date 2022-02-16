Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce to hold annual banquet in March

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will recognize Businesses of the Year, the Organization of the Year, and Pillars of the Community at its Annual Dinner next month. The “Casino Night”-themed event will be at the Ketcham Community Center March 18th.

A social time will start at 5:30 that evening. A photo booth will be available with a professional photographer.

The buffet dinner will begin at 6 o’clock. The awards ceremony will be at 7:30.

Casino equipment and professional dealers by Jack and Aces Events of Kansas City will be available for entertainment from 8 o’clock to 10:30. Each guest will receive chips to participate in the games. Prizes will be awarded to winners.

Tickets for the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner cost $40 per person. Chamber membership is not required to attend March 18th.

Sponsorships are available. A Gold High Roller Table is $500. It includes a table of eight, a business banner displayed, the business name in the program, and 20 50/50 raffle tickets. A Silver VIP Table is $350 and includes a table of eight and the business name in the program.

RSVP by March 11th to the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce Office by calling 660-359-4324 or email [email protected].

