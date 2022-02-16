Audio: Missouri authorities remind drivers to keep a close watch on their car while filling up

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Authorities in Missouri are reminding drivers to keep a close watch on their cars while filling up with gas.

Surveillance video released by St. Charles County police shows a thief stealing a woman’s car from a BP gas station last week. A gray car pulls up next to the pump and a man gets out, slides into the woman’s vehicle, and takes off. The gas nozzle was still in the car and went flying around. Police call the car theft a “slider crime,” which happens when a suspect slides into the driver’s seat of an unlocked car and steals the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the 2012 maroon Infinity EX-35 is asked to contact St. Charles County Police Department at (636) 949-3000.

Related