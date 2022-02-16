Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors review bids

Local News February 16, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Sunnyview Nursing Home
The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors reviewed bids for repairs to a walk-in cooler and a new walk-in freezer on Tuesday.

Eskew Mechanical Contractors, Incorporated’s bid was accepted for the repairs to the walk-in cooler for $9,250.38.

A proposal from Eskew Mechanical Contractors was also selected for a new system of a walk-in freezer at $27,402.99. The proposal selection came after a discussion of the current frozen food system utilizing side-by-side freezers, which need repairs.

The board approved a payment of funds request to The Wilson Group, Incorporated for $50,262.13. The company is the contractor for an energy project at Sunnyview Nursing Home of Trenton. Work on the project continues.

Administrator Trish Smith reported Cassandra Brewer has been promoted to Residential Care Facility Manager over the Sunnyview Apartments.

Smith said residents are happy to have company in their rooms again. Visitors are screened when they arrive, and they are escorted to rooms.

Residents participated in activities in the last month, including an Elvis tribute, National Missouri Day, Let’s Make Pizza, a Resident Council meeting, and a birthday party.

A discussion was held about changes needed to physical space for the Therapy Department.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

