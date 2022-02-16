Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors review bids

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors reviewed bids for repairs to a walk-in cooler and a new walk-in freezer on Tuesday.

Eskew Mechanical Contractors, Incorporated’s bid was accepted for the repairs to the walk-in cooler for $9,250.38.

A proposal from Eskew Mechanical Contractors was also selected for a new system of a walk-in freezer at $27,402.99. The proposal selection came after a discussion of the current frozen food system utilizing side-by-side freezers, which need repairs.

The board approved a payment of funds request to The Wilson Group, Incorporated for $50,262.13. The company is the contractor for an energy project at Sunnyview Nursing Home of Trenton. Work on the project continues.

Administrator Trish Smith reported Cassandra Brewer has been promoted to Residential Care Facility Manager over the Sunnyview Apartments.

Smith said residents are happy to have company in their rooms again. Visitors are screened when they arrive, and they are escorted to rooms.

Residents participated in activities in the last month, including an Elvis tribute, National Missouri Day, Let’s Make Pizza, a Resident Council meeting, and a birthday party.

A discussion was held about changes needed to physical space for the Therapy Department.

