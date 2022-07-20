Travis Tritt and Lauren Alaina to headline Mid-America Music Festival

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Mid-America Music Festival will celebrate its fifth year August 5 – 7, 2022 on the grounds of the Black Silo Winery in Trenton.

Headlining Friday, Aug. 5 is country music artist, Lauren Alaina. Friday’s lineup also includes country music artists, Matt Stell, Elvie Shane, Restless Road, and Preston Ary Band. Gates open Friday at 2:30 p.m. with music starting at 3 p.m. Headlining Saturday, Aug. 6 is country music legend, Travis Tritt. Saturday’s country music lineup also includes Jameson Rodgers, Larry Fleet, Frank Ray, Sons of Sterling, Steven Bankey, and the Flatlanders, and Trenton’s local band, Slow Leak. Gates open Saturday at noon with music beginning at 1 p.m. The first several hundred fans to arrive when gates open each day will receive a gift at the ticket booth while supplies last.

Mid-America Music Festival goers will experience live music, primitive-style camping, activities, vendors, food trucks, plenty of beverage stations, fireworks, and more. Tickets are $66 for a single-day general admission pass and $96 for a two-day general admission pass. Tickets increase on the day of the event. For set times or to purchase music and camping tickets visit the Mid-America Music Festival website.

The Mid-America Music Festival is a charity event for the Black Silo Foundation, a nonprofit that serves to help boost the economic development of small rural communities in Northern Missouri and focuses its giving to charities that serve children, youth, and families, healthcare, education, veteran affairs or animals in Grundy, Livingston, Linn, Sullivan, Putnam, Mercer, Harrison, Daviess, or Caldwell Counties. This year the festival is supporting Bright Futures Chillicothe, Camp Rainbow, Green Hills Animal Shelter, and Main Street Trenton.

“The Mid-America Music Festival brings together music fans from all over the United States,” said Jenn Hottes, Executive Director of Black Silo Foundation. “Friends and family gather for a fun weekend to enjoy incredible music and unforgettable experiences.”

For additional information contact the festival team at [email protected] or visit the festival website.