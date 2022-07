Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Street Department plans to asphalt part of East 10th Street on July 21st, depending on weather conditions.

Work is scheduled to include Normal Street to Harris Avenue from 5 am until 7 pm. That area will be closed to traffic, and drivers are asked to avoid the area during that time.

Questions about the East 10th Street asphalting planned for July 21st may be directed to the Trenton Street Department at 660-359-6323.