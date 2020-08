Trenton Municipal Utilities has set a precautionary boil advisory for an area of Pleasant Plain that was under a prior boil advisory.

Affected by the advisory are water customers on Pleasant Plain from East 17th to East 20th street. TMU reports the advisory is due to a water sample that did not meet standards.

The boil advisory continues until 8 o’clock, Tuesday evening, August 25, 2020.

