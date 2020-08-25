Suspect involved in high-speed pursuit and shootout in Gentry and DeKalb County took his own life

The Highway Patrol has announced that a suspect took his own life when he was involved in a crash that was preceded by a law enforcement pursuit and shots fired.

The incident began in Gentry County and ended with the crash in DeKalb county.

Gentry County authorities advised shots had been fired at a deputy in pursuit with the officer then, returning fire. The pursuit had traveled multiple roads in Gentry County and entered DeKalb County when the suspect vehicle crashed on Highway 31.

On Monday, the highway patrol troop in St. Joseph reported preliminary autopsy results show the suspect, 35-year-old Shiloh Smith of St. Joseph, died Thursday night from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities report the investigation continues.

