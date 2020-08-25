Building and Nuisance Board removes four properties of concern, grants extensions to four others

Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board met last evening with six members present voting to remove four properties of concern and granting extensions of time to four other

Recognizing work has been completed as requested by the city, the board released 1113 Main to 1115 Main, 900 Main, 1814 Hillcrest Drive, and 813 Olive Street.

Receiving 30-day extensions to continue making improvements were 812 Grant, 1109 Main, 1000 Rural, and 1312 Gilmore Streets.

John Woodland discussed progress he’s making on a building at 1117 Main. Bricks have fallen from the north side. Woodland said masonry workers have indicated bricks will not continue to fall but repairs are needed including the wall that’s bowed. The address was issued a 90-day extension at last months’ building board meeting.

Among other locations, 604 Linn Street was advanced to a public hearing for next months’ meeting; 1109 Main was advanced to findings of fact before Owner Gerald Shaw arrived at last evenings’ meeting to discuss what needs to be done and 1600 Main was added to declaration of a nuisance. The owner of the house there was described as out of this country, in Mexico.

