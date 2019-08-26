Three of five teens arrested for ransacking motor vehicles in Cameron face charges

Cameron Police today provided an update on five young people arrested for their alleged involvement in “going through motor vehicles.”

The Cameron Police Department has sent probable cause statements to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutor Brandi McClain has charged three St. Joseph youths of adult age with a misdemeanor of tampering with a motor vehicle.

Bond for 19-year-old Jacob Griggs is $5,000, bond for 18-year-old Dakota Carr is $3,000 and bond for 17-year-old Derrick D. Davila is $2,000. Cameron Police report two Juveniles also were taken into custody and were released to Juvenile authorities.

It was early Saturday when Cameron’s 911 center received a call about suspicious activity in the area of 600 block of Groat Street. The caller reported several individuals were going through parked vehicles in that neighborhood. Officers responded to that area and observed a vehicle occupied by five persons that failed to stop.

A pursuit was initiated south out of Cameron with the highway patrol joining the pursuit and spiking the tires on the suspects’ causing it to stop. The individuals were taken into custody and as of the Saturday news release, police received reports that items were stolen from three motor vehicles.