Five properties sell during Delinquent Tax Sale at Grundy County Courthouse

Grundy County’s delinquent tax sale this morning generated $2,926 from the five properties that were sold.

The sale began with 86 properties being offered for sale by the Grundy County Collector-Treasurer’s office.

The highest price bid was for a parcel in Wilson township that went for the amount of taxes against it $1,473.98. This was on a third sale as were two others which include properties where taxes have not been paid for five years.

Other properties that sold at the Courthouse included three in Trenton township and one that’s in Franklin township. Two of the Trenton township properties sold on a first sale, meaning they had three years of taxes that had gone unpaid.