Five arrested after pursuit ends that started in Cameron on Saturday morning

The Cameron Police Department reports five suspects were taken into custody following a pursuit on Saturday morning after a report of several individuals going through parked vehicles.

Officers responded to the 600 block of North Groat Street, and the suspect vehicle, occupied by five individuals and allegedly stolen from Saint Joseph, was reportedly leaving the area.

A pursuit was initiated heading south out of Cameron after the vehicle failed to stop. The Highway Patrol joined the pursuit before the vehicle was spiked south of town. The Cameron Police Department, Patrol, and Clinton County deputies took the suspects into custody.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to Cameron to help locate other vehicles that may have been broken into with the Cameron department reporting at least three vehicles in the neighborhood were gone through, and items were stolen from those vehicles.

The police expressed appreciation to the citizen who called 911 to report the suspicious activity. Cameron residents who find that their car was entered and items are missing should call the police department at 816-632-6521.