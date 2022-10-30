Three injured in Saturday morning crash east of Maryville

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Residents of Maryville and Sioux Falls, South Dakota were hurt late Saturday morning when a car hit the rear of a sport utility vehicle east of Maryville.

The driver of the SUV, 62-year-old Katheryn Miller of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a passenger in the SUV, 33-year-old Kyle Miller from Maryville, and the driver of the car, 58-year-old Lareena Amlong of Maryville, were taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries.

The accident happened two miles east of Maryville on Highway 136 as both vehicles were eastbound when the car hit the rear of the SUV.

Damage was described as moderate to both vehicles and all three occupants were wearing seat belts.