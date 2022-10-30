17-year-old Laweson teenager demolishes SUV on Route D

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A 17-year-old Lawson girl was hurt Sunday morning when the sports utility vehicle she was driving overturned and hit a fence east of Lawson.

The teenager was treated at the scene and released.

The accident happened on Route D at Blue Jay Trail Circle as the SUV was westbound on Route D when it went off the right side of the road, crossed back over, and overturned, striking a fence.

The vehicle was demolished and the patrol report noted the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol does not release the names of juveniles in crash reports.