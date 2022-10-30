Memphis man dies in crash with Kenworth truck south of Macon

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Memphis, Missouri man died as the result of a minivan hitting a Kenworth truck tractor three miles south of Macon on Friday afternoon, October 28th.

The driver of a van, 76-year-old Gregory Porter, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County coroner. His body was taken to the Macon County Coroner’s Office.

No injuries were reported for the truck driver, 33-year-old William Black of Columbia.

The minivan traveled north on Highway 63 before it crossed the center line and struck the southbound Kenworth truck on the driver’s side.

Both vehicles were totaled and the Patrol notes both drivers wore seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Ambulance, and Rescue Squad. The Macon Rural Fire Department and Missouri Department of Transportation also assisted.