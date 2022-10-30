SUV demolished in crash involving farm tractor on Highway 46

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A northwest Missouri man was hurt Saturday morning when the sports utility vehicle he was driving collided with a farm tractor in Nodaway County.

Seventy-year-old Richard Lebow of Parnell was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 67-year-old David Miller of Ravenwood, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened near Ravenwood as both the SUV and the tractor were eastbound on Highway 46. The SUV was attempting to overtake the tractor when the tractor made a left turn and was hit by the SUV.

The sports utility vehicle was demolished and damage to the tractor was described as minor.

Lebow, who was driving the SUV, was wearing a seat belt, while Miller was exempt from using a safety device.