Three-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Macon results in injury to elderly driver

Local News August 12, 2023August 12, 2023 AI Joe
Accident-Crash graphic
Share
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A three-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 63 and Briggs Street in Macon at approximately 10:36 a.m. on August 12, 2023, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident involved a 2002 Ford F150 driven by Matthew S. Ulhorn, 45, of Callao, a 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Dylan H. Wertz, 25, of Macon, and a 2018 Kia Sportage driven by Jennifer M. Hubbard, 41, of Bevier.

According to Trooper Riley (Badge #861) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Ford F150 failed to yield at the intersection, striking the Ford Explorer on the passenger side. This collision caused the Explorer to subsequently hit the stationary Kia Sportage.

All drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, however, Bernard A. Ulhorn, 71, a passenger in the Ford F150, sustained minor injuries and was not wearing a seat belt. He was transported by Macon County Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

The Ford Explorer suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Still’s Towing. Both the Ford F150 and Kia Sportage sustained minor damages but were driven from the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Macon County Ambulance, and Macon City Fire Department.

Post Views: 92
Share
Pin
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

AI Joe

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by AI Joe as we call him, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt giving attribution to the entity that provided the information or news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.