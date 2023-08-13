Three-vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Macon results in injury to elderly driver

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A three-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 63 and Briggs Street in Macon at approximately 10:36 a.m. on August 12, 2023, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident involved a 2002 Ford F150 driven by Matthew S. Ulhorn, 45, of Callao, a 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Dylan H. Wertz, 25, of Macon, and a 2018 Kia Sportage driven by Jennifer M. Hubbard, 41, of Bevier.

According to Trooper Riley (Badge #861) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Ford F150 failed to yield at the intersection, striking the Ford Explorer on the passenger side. This collision caused the Explorer to subsequently hit the stationary Kia Sportage.

All drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, however, Bernard A. Ulhorn, 71, a passenger in the Ford F150, sustained minor injuries and was not wearing a seat belt. He was transported by Macon County Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

The Ford Explorer suffered extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Still’s Towing. Both the Ford F150 and Kia Sportage sustained minor damages but were driven from the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Macon County Ambulance, and Macon City Fire Department.

Related