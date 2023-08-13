U-turn leads to major collision on Highway 169 resulting in multiple Injuries

Local News August 12, 2023
A major collision occurred on Highway 169 at County Road 249, five miles south of Union Star, at approximately 12:25 PM on August 11, 2023, as reported by CPL J.D. Maudlin (805) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident involved a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Christine M. Fulker, 73, of St. Joseph, and a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ryan L. Hutchcraft, 28, of Union Star.

According to the accident details, the Chrysler was traveling westbound on County Road 249 when it attempted a U-turn on Highway 169. During this maneuver, it was struck on the driver’s side by the northbound Chevrolet Silverado. After the collision, the Chrysler came to a halt off the west side of Highway 169, facing south on its wheels. Meanwhile, the Chevrolet traveled off the right side of the roadway, hitting a fence post before coming to rest facing north on its wheels.

Both drivers, along with passengers in both vehicles, sustained minor injuries. The injured include two juveniles, ages 11 and 15, from Union Star, who were occupants of the Chevrolet Silverado. All injured parties were transported to Mosaic in St. Joseph for medical attention. The juveniles and Mr. Hutchcraft were transported by Grand River EMS, while the Fulker couple was transported by Andrew County EMS.

Both vehicles sustained total damage. The Chrysler Town and Country was to arrange for a private tow, while the Chevrolet Silverado was towed by Blue Knight.

All involved parties were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

