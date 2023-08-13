Single-vehicle accident on Ivy Drive at Iva Road north of Brookfield injures driver

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Ivy Drive at Iva Road, approximately two miles north of Brookfield, at 12:47 a.m. on August 12, 2023, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Skaggs (1203) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2006 Dodge Truck, driven by Creed D. Jones, 32, of Brookfield failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The truck traveled off the right side of the road and collided with a tree.

Jones sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported by private vehicle to Pershing Hospital in Brookfield. According to the report, Jones was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Dodge Truck suffered extensive damage and was to be removed by the owner.

