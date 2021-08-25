Three area health departments report updates on COVID-19, one health department reports a COVID-related death

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center reported August 24 another COVID-19-related death, bringing the count to 77 since the pandemic’s beginning. The health center reminds the public that those individuals who lost their lives were friends, neighbors, and acquaintances and not just a number on a board.

Four COVID-19 cases were added since August 23rd, which brought that total to 2,207. Twenty-nine cases were active.

Twelve COVID-19 cases were added in Linn County since August 20th, which the health department reported August 24th brought the total to 1,803. Of the 15 active cases, six involved residents at least 60 years old, four involved those 19 or younger, four involved those 40 to 59, and one involved a resident 20 to 39—eight of the active cases involved females, and seven involved males.

There were three current COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Linn County. The number of residents fully vaccinated was 4,360, or 36.6% of the county population.

The Sullivan County Health Department August 24th confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19. Twenty-three cases were active out of the 1,107 total. Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths had been reported for Sullivan County.

As of August 23rd, 33.1% of the county population had completed vaccination.

