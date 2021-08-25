Great Pershing Balloon Derby set for Labor Day Weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The 45th Great Pershing Balloon Derby will be held near Brookfield Labor Day Weekend.

Activities suspended last year due to the pandemic will return this year, including the Friday Night South Main Night Flame September 3rd and the Saturday Twin Parks activities on September 4. The Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Field will also be open to spectators and food concession vendors. United States Women’s National Hot Air Balloon Championship balloon flights will be held throughout the weekend.

The South Main Night Flame will be on South Main Street on September 3 at 7:30 pm.

Activities September 4th will include the John Petrehn Memorial Cup Flight at 7:15 in the morning. Twin Parks Activities will be held from 10 to 3 o’clock and include vendors, garage sales, a flea market, and food. The Balloon Derby Parade will be on Main Street at noon. Gates will open at the launch site at 4 p.m., and a flight will both be at 6 o’clock.

September 5th’s schedule includes flights at 7:15 in the morning, and 6 p.m. Gates will open at the launch site at 4 p.m.

The Basel Downey Memorial Launch Site Nite Lite will be on Saturday and Sunday nights at 7:30.

Another flight will be on September 6 at 7:15 in the morning.

The activities near Brookfield are subject to weather conditions. Balloon rides are not sold at the event. Drones are not permitted in the restricted airspace during the event.

Launch site admission will cost $2 per person or a maximum of $6 per vehicle. Children younger than four years old will be admitted for free. A weekend pass is $15. Balloon souvenirs will be available at the launch site.

More information can be found on the Great Pershing Balloon Derby’s website and on the Facebook page.

