Texas woman injured in crash on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Texas woman sustained minor injuries as the result of the transit van overturning one mile south of Winston Tuesday morning, September 6th.

Emergency medical services transported 44-year-old Monica Solis Estrada of Laredo, Texas to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The van traveled north on Interstate 35 before it reportedly swerved to miss a vehicle entering the same lane of traffic near mile marker 60. The van ran into the median, overturned, and came to rest on its driver’s side.

Moderate damage was reported for the vehicle and Estrada did wear a seat belt.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.