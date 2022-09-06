Portion of Grundy County to be under a boil water advisory

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A portion of southwest Grundy County will be under a precautionary boil water advisory after water service is restored.

The affected area has boundaries of Route WW on the north, the Thompson River

on the east, the Livingston County line is the southern boundary, and the Daviess County line is the west boundary.

A spokesman for the Grundy County Public Water Supply District said repairs are to be made to a pipe that was damaged in a new construction project.

The boil advisory for rural water customers in southwest Grundy County will be in effect until further notice is given by the office in Trenton.