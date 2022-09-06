Obituary & Services: Lynda Sue Johnson (Susie)

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Lynda Sue Johnson (fondly known as Susie), 74, Trenton, MO entered the heavenly realm Saturday, September 3, 2022, at a Trenton, MO nursing home.

She was born April 7, 1948, in Jameson, Missouri the daughter of Thomas and Verna (Cox) McNeely.

In 1966, she married Roy Lee Hancock and to this union, two children were born, Lanie Christine and Jared Clay Hancock. They later divorced. In 2007, she married Kent Johnson. He preceded her in death on April 4, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Tyler Hancock.

Lynda was a hard worker and worked in several factories, was a cosmetologist in the 70s, and worked in several nursing homes. She lived in the Jamesport and Trenton area her whole life. While her kids were young, she got the opportunity to stay home and babysit for many kids, she loved them all, and that was her favorite “job”.

Lynda enjoyed art and her daily walks. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Lanie Christine Gardner; son, Jared Clay Hancock; step-son, Steven Johnson; grandchildren, Whitney (Billy) Barlow, Timbre Gardner, Kyle (Dakota) Peery, Chase (Caulin) Gardner, Carrie (Shane) Hester, Brent (Samantha) Hancock, Evan Hancock, Brandon Johnson, Haley (Hunter) Hanes, and Maci Johnson; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronnie and Gary McNeely and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 7 at Roberson Funeral Home, Jamesport, MO. Private Burial in Masonic Cemetery, Jamesport, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.