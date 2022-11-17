Ten charged with crack cocaine distribution

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Frank A. Tarentino III, the Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Glenn Scott, Commissioner of the Mount Vernon Police Department, and Terrance Raynor, Acting Commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, announced the unsealing of a Superseding Indictment and a Complaint charging 10 defendants with narcotics distribution and firearm offenses in and around Westchester County, New York.

The defendants, Esteban Morales, Travis Swain, Bobby Brown, Ishmael Morales, Jonathan Long, Sr., Dayshawn Rivers, Shanna Lewis, Dwayne Hudson, Shonteea Walker, and Michael Vega will be presented in federal court today before United States Magistrate Judge Paul E. Davison.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “As alleged, these defendants trafficked crack cocaine, an addicting and potentially deadly product that devastates communities throughout the Southern District of New York, and used firearms to protect their operation. Thanks to the FBI, the DEA, the Mount Vernon Police Department, and the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, the defendants are in custody and facing federal criminal charges.”

FBI Assistant Director Michael J. Driscoll said: “These small groups of drug dealers are contributing to the spike in violent crime across our communities. The work being done by the FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force and our law enforcement partners is vital to stopping the vicious cycle of shootings, robberies, and illicit drug sales. We are determined to bring these criminals to justice and make Mount Vernon a safer place.”

DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank A Tarentino III said: “This investigation has shut down a violent drug trafficking organization based in Mount Vernon, New York. Drugs and guns cause irreparable damage in our communities, and law enforcement is committed to keeping the public safe and healthy.”

MVPD Commissioner Glenn Scott said: “The Mount Vernon Police Department is dedicated to solving violent crime and removing guns and drugs from our city streets. This operation is an example of what we can accomplish when we utilize all of our law enforcement partners. We thank our partner agencies in this operation, FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Probation, and the Westchester County Police Department, and we look forward to continuing to work together to make Mount Vernon safer.”

WCDPS Acting Commissioner Terrance Raynor said: “Joint investigations with federal and local partners are one of the most effective tools we can use to take illegal weapons and narcotics off our streets. I applaud the officers and agents involved in this case for the difficult and dangerous work that led to these indictments and arrests. By sharing resources and working collaboratively, we can make Mount Vernon and Westchester safer for all.”

As alleged in the Superseding Indictment and the Complaint unsealed today in White Plains federal court

From at least January 2022 until November 2022, Esteban Morales, Travis Swain, Bobby Brown, Ishmael Morales, Jonathan Long, Sr., Dayshawn Rivers, Shanna Lewis, Dwayne Hudson, and Shonteea Walker conspired to distribute over 280 grams of crack cocaine. In or about November 2022, Michael Vega possessed with intent to distribute over 1,500 grams of crack cocaine. In addition, on occasions between March 2022 and June 2022, Esteban Morales, Bobby Brown, Ishmael Morales, and Dayshawn Rivers each possessed a firearm in furtherance of the narcotics conspiracy.

A chart containing the names and ages of the defendants who were charged today, the charges, and the minimum and maximum penalties they face is attached.

The minimum and maximum potential sentences are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentence will be determined by a judge.

Mr. Williams praised the outstanding investigative work of the FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, the MVPD, the DEA, and the WCDPS. The Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force comprises Special Agents and Task Force Officers from the FBI, U.S. Probation, New York State Police, New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Westchester County DPS, Westchester County DAs Office, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockland County DA’s Office, New York City PD, Yonkers PD, Mount Vernon PD, Peekskill PD, Greenburgh PD, New Rochelle PD, White Plains PD, Clarkstown PD, and Ramapo PD.

This case is being handled by the Office’s White Plains Division. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kaiya Arroyo, Qais Ghafary, and Stephanie Simon are in charge of the prosecution.

The charges contained in the Indictment and Complaint are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Defendant Age Charges Minimum and Maximum Penalties ESTEBAN MORALES 22 Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 280 Grams or More of Cocaine Base and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Controlled Substance Offense Life in prison; mandatory minimum term of five years in prison (to run consecutively to any other prison term imposed); five years supervised release; $250,000 or twice the gross pecuniary gain derived from the offense, or twice the gross pecuniary loss; $100 special assessment ISHMAEL MORALES 22 Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 280 Grams or More of Cocaine Base; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Controlled Substance Offense Life in prison; mandatory minimum term of five years in prison (to run consecutively to any other prison term imposed); five years supervised release; $250,000 or twice the gross pecuniary gain derived from the offense, or twice the gross pecuniary loss; $100 special assessment TRAVIS SWAIN 29 Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 280 Grams or More of Cocaine Base Life in prison; mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison; five years supervised release; $10,000,000 fine; $100 special assessment BOBBY BROWN 45 Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 280 Grams or More of Cocaine Base and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Controlled Substance Offense Life in prison; mandatory minimum term of five years in prison (to run consecutively to any other prison term imposed); five years supervised release; $250,000 or twice the gross pecuniary gain derived from the offense, or twice the gross pecuniary loss; $100 special assessment JONATHAN LONG, SR. 53 Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 280 Grams or More of Cocaine Base Life in prison; mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison; five years supervised release; $10,000,000 fine; $100 special assessment DAYSHAWN RVERS 32 Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 280 Grams or More of Cocaine Base and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Controlled Substance Offense Life in prison; mandatory minimum term of five years in prison (to run consecutively to any other prison term imposed); five years supervised release; $250,000 or twice the gross pecuniary gain derived from the offense, or twice the gross pecuniary loss; $100 special assessment SHANNA LEWIS 31 Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 280 Grams or More of Cocaine Base Life in prison; mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison; five years supervised release; $10,000,000 fine; $100 special assessment DWAYNE HUDSON 38 Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 280 Grams or More of Cocaine Base and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Controlled Substance Offense Life in prison; mandatory minimum term of five years in prison (to run consecutively to any other prison term imposed); five years supervised release; $250,000 or twice the gross pecuniary gain derived from the offense, or twice the gross pecuniary loss; $100 special assessment SHONTEEA WALKER 22 Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 280 Grams or More of Cocaine Base Life in prison; mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison; five years supervised release; $10,000,000 fine; $100 special assessment MICHAEL VEGA 36 Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 280 Grams or More of Cocaine Base Life in prison; mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison; five years supervised release; $10,000,000 fine; $100 special assessment