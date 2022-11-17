Clementine’s Creamery to expand in St. Louis, investing $1.8 million and adding 18 new jobs

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Clementine’s Creamery, an ice cream parlor in the Greater St. Louis Area, recently announced it will expand its ice cream wholesale and bakery operations by opening a manufacturing facility in North St. Louis City, investing $1.8 million and creating 18 new jobs in the area.

Clementine’s Creamery has been serving ice cream to the St. Louis area since 2014 and remains committed to fostering kind and positive interactions while building a sense of community. The company operates five storefront locations in addition to its wholesale manufacturing facility expansion.

“We’re thrilled to see Clementine Creamery’s investment and continued commitment to the community,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “This is another great success story and a business expansion that is creating more jobs for Missourians in the St. Louis area.”

For this expansion, Clementine’s Creamery will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

Clementine’s Creamery was founded by Tamara Keefe in 2014. Tamara, the CEO, grew up impoverished in a large household; she and her family could not afford to join the other families on Sunday after church for the weekly trip to the ice cream parlor. Her mother purchased a $2 hand-crank ice cream maker that changed Tamara’s life forever. In 2014, Tamara used her life’s savings to start the company, which has grown into storefronts around the St. Louis area.

To learn more visit the Clementine’s Creamery website.