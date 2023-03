Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Carrollton resident received serious injuries when he was ejected from the four-wheeler he was operating.

Eighteen-year-old Diego Thorne was flown by medical helicopter to Research Medical Center in Kansas City.

The crash happened early Saturday night on Carroll County roads 221 and 280 as the four-wheeler was southbound when it began to slide and Thorne was ejected.

The patrol report noted he was not wearing any safety equipment.

Related