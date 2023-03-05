Student at Pleasant View R-6 takes home 1st place trophy at Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An eighth grader at Pleasant View R-6 won the Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee to qualify for the National Spelling Bee near Washington DC.

Julianna Mullins won by spelling the word “musketeers.” She qualified for the regional bee by winning the Grundy County Spelling Bee which was held on January 28th. Mullins was among 26 spellers from 13 counties at the Saturday event in St. Joseph.

Placing second was Tony Jennings, an eighth grader in Gilman City, and placing third was Adrian Rockstead, a seventh grader at Clinton County Middle School.

The regional event was sponsored by Mosaic Life Care Foundation, with the national event to be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center beginning on May 30, 2023.

(Photo courtesy screen capture from NewsPress Now video)

