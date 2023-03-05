Richmond teenager hospitalized after being ejected from vehicle

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Richmond resident was hurt early Sunday when the pickup truck he was driving went off the road near Richmond and rolled several times, ejecting him from the vehicle.

Nineteen-year-old James Schwarz was taken to Liberty Hospital with serious injuries.

The accident was west of Richmond on Route EE when the westbound pickup went off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, became airborne, struck the ground, and rolled several times, ejecting Schwarz from the pickup.

The pickup was demolished and Schwarz was not wearing a seat belt according to the patrol.

