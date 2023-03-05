Four-vehicles demolished, three people injured in crash on I-29

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three people were hurt and four vehicles were demolished on Saturday afternoon in a traffic crash on Interstate 29 in St. Joseph.

Three of the vehicles were stopped on southbound I-29 because of slowed traffic in a work zone south of their location when a southbound pickup hit the last vehicle in the rear, causing a chain reaction among the stopped vehicles.

The driver of the pickup, 47-year-old Roy Alison Junior of Beatrice, Nebraska was seriously injured, and a passenger in the pickup, 22-year-old Austin Beck of Beatrice, Nebraska received moderate injuries. The pickup hit the rear of a car operated by 20-year-old Blake Ommen of Parkville, who was seriously hurt. EMS took all three to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The operators of the two other vehicles, 41-year-old Neil Baker of Omaha, Nebraska, and 65-year-old Deborah Smith of Country Club, Missouri, were not reported hurt.

The operators of the three stopped vehicles were wearing seat belts, however, the injured driver and passenger in the pickup that started the chain reaction accident were not wearing seat belts.

