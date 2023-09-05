Teen driver seriously injured after striking tree on Route C near Lawson

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A serious accident occurred Tuesday morning on Route C just east of Route M in Ray County. The incident happened around 7:50 a.m. on September 5, 2023, and involved a 16-year-old female driver from Lawson, Missouri.

The driver was behind the wheel of a 2008 Mercury Milan, traveling northbound, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a tree. The impact resulted in the car being totaled and was severe enough to send the young driver to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Master Sergeant D. J. Kline of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Authorities report the 2008 Mercury Milan was removed from the scene by R & L Shoemaker Towing.

The driver, whose name is withheld due to her minor status, was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for treatment. She is currently listed in serious condition.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

