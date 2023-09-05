Two-semi collision blocks Route K in Mercer County, one driver hospitalized

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A two-semi collision led to road closures and one driver hospitalized on Route. K in Mercer County. The accident occurred west of Mercer and prompted multiple emergency services to respond.

According to Mercer County Sheriff Jose Lopez, the Mercer County Ambulance District, Mercer County Fire Protection District, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Mercer County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene on Route K. One driver was transported by ambulance to a local medical facility for further treatment, while the other driver escaped uninjured.

Motorists are advised that Route K will remain closed between Cher Road and Anvil Street for an extended period, until further notice.

Authorities did not provide details on the accident’s cause or the hospitalized driver’s condition.

(Photo courtesy Mercer County Sheriff’s Department)

