Online and drive-through voting to be offered at Farmers’ Electric Cooperative annual meeting

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Farmers’ Electric Cooperative will hold its 85th Annual Meeting later this month. The event will take place at the Farmers’ Electric Chillicothe Warehouse on September 19.

Drive-through registration and voting will be available from 4 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Members will drive through one of the warehouse bays, register, and receive a goody bucket along with a $20 bill credit. They will then pull forward, cast their vote, and proceed. The voting will include the election of three directors and a nominations committee. Members will also have the chance to win additional bill credit prizes.

Online voting will be open through September 17 for members who are unable to attend the annual meeting. Voting can be done on the FEC voting website.

Attendance at the business meeting inside the Chillicothe Warehouse on September 19 at 6:30 p.m. is optional. Updates from the cooperative and ballot results will be shared. These updates and results will also be published in the November issue of Rural Missouri magazine.

Additional bill credit prizes will be drawn on September 20 and announced on Facebook Live. Winners will be notified by phone, and their names will be published in the November issue of Rural Missouri magazine.

Related