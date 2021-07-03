Sullivan County reports another COVID-related death; Putnam County to hold vaccine clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department reports another COVID-19-related death, bringing the total to 17. One additional case was also confirmed, making that total 893. Seven cases are active. Twenty-nine point one percent of Sullivan County residents have completed COVID-19 vaccination.

Five COVID-19 cases have been added in Linn County since June 29th. The health department reports the total as 1,686. The number of active cases went down by nine to 25.

The Putnam County Health Department will host a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The walk-in clinic will be held on July 15th from 3 to 6 o’clock for anyone who is at least 18 years old. Contact the Putnam County Health Department for more information at 660-947-2429.

