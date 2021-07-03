Chillicothe Police Chief announces road closures for Sliced Bread Day

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples announces street closings for Sliced Bread Day on Saturday, July 10.

Streets to be closed for the parade include Washington Street from Polk Street to Third Street and Locust Street from Third to Calhoun Street. Those streets will be closed from 9:30 to 11:30 in the morning.

Other streets will be closed for the outdoor concert at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center on July 10. First Street will be closed east of the Blackwater Restaurant to the dead-end from 7 to 10 o’clock that night. Elm Street will also be closed from south of Second Street to past First Street.

