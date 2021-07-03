Carroll County Memorial Hospital announces Dr. Nicholas Shuler joins Outpatient Specialty Clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Carroll County Memorial Hospital welcomes Dr. Nicholas Shuler, DO to the Outpatient Specialty Clinic team. Dr. Shuler will provide CCMH patients with Oncology and Hematology services.

“We are excited to add Dr. Shuler to our team of specialty care providers,” said Tim Braun, Chief Operations Officer. “Dr. Shuler has specialized training for various cancers including lung cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma, and others. He is a skilled physician with a plethora of clinical experience who prides himself on keeping up-to-date with the latest advances and ever-changing technologies in the world of medicine. Dr. Shuler will also bring with him the additional benefits of access to clinical trials.”

Dr. Shuler is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine for Oncology, Hematology, and Internal Medicine. Dr. Shuler has professional interests in thoracic and gastrointestinal oncology.

Dr. Shuler earned his medical degree from Kansas City University of Medicine & Biosciences. He completed his Internal Medicine residency training at Henry Ford – Macomb in Clinton Township, Michigan, and his Hematology and Oncology fellowship at Larkin Community Hospital in Miami, Florida.

“I chose oncology as a career path because the science is absolutely fascinating with medical and technological advancements constantly changing the way cancer is able to be treated,” Dr. Shuler said. “It is a field in which patients let you into an extremely intimate aspect of their life and allow you to help them navigate through this particularly vulnerable time. I cherish the opportunity to cultivate long-term, meaningful physician-patient relationships through their journey of cancer treatment and survivorship.”

Dr. Shuler is part of Mid-America Cancer Care in Kansas City. His personal interests are hiking, camping, skiing, running, scuba diving, cooking, BBQ competitions, and theatre.

Dr. Shuler is accepting new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 660-329-6079.

