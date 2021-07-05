Patrol reports the arrest of two on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The patrol reports a Lathrop resident was arrested on Saturday night in Clinton County on a Harrison County warrant.

Twenty-eight-year-old Robert McKinley was accused of failure to appear in court, plus speeding 96 miles an hour in a 60 zone, failure to register a motor vehicle, and not being

Motorcycle endorsed. McKinley was held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.

A west Des Moines, Iowa resident, 29-year old Samisha Powell, was arrested Saturday evening in Harrison County and accused of exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 or more miles an hour. Powell was accused of traveling 110 miles an hour in a 70 zone was being held at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

