Sullivan County Public Water Supply District to shut water service off for maintenance; boil advisory issued

Sullivan County Public Water Supply District will be doing system maintenance in the Winigan and New Boston areas on Monday, May 9, 2022, and will have water service turned off starting at approximately 9:00 a.m. for an undetermined period.

Customers listed below will be under a Precautionary Boil Advisory until further notice when water service is restored.

Customers on Highway 129 South of Windsong Road, the town of Winigan, Winigan Road, Highway HH in Linn County, Highway PP in Linn County, Highway 11 East of Highway PP in Linn County, Impala Drive, Impala Road, Marco Road Highway U from Highway 129 to Madrid Drive, Highway JJ, Highway J, Afton Road, Agate Place, Alpine Avenue, Amber Place, Anvil Street, Apollo Street, Aspen Street, Aurora Street, Aztec Avenue, Barrell Street, Impala Trail, Image Drive, Kopple Road, Lacey Drive, Lama Road, Lever Drive, Ladue Drive, Laden Road, Luckey Drive, Lacey Drive, Ladeer Road, Lariat Road, Laredo Drive, Lamb Drive, Landes Road, Melon Drive, Marco Road, May Drive, Moss Drive, Moss Drive, Marsh Drive, Mead Road, Mitoon Road, Nadar Road, Nagel Road, Nature Road, Nettle Drive, Niagua Road, Novel Road, Norway Road, Nevada Road, Nile Road, Nabor Road, Noel Road, Nugget Road.

This precautionary boil advisory continues until further notice.