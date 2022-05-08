Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Independence resident was arrested Saturday morning in Harrison County.

Forty-two-year-old John Stover was accused of operating a vehicle without a valid license, failure to display valid plates, and no proof of insurance. There also were misdemeanor warrants from Daviess and Clay counties accusing Stover of failure to appear for matters relating to moving traffic violations.

Stover was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.

An Excelsior Springs resident was arrested Saturday evening in Ray County.

Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Vannattan and accused of felony counts of possessing methamphetamine and hydrocodone, driving without a valid license, not using a seat belt, and a lane violation.

Vannattan was transported to the Ray County Jail.