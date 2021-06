Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department will offer Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines next week.

Vaccines will be available at the health department in Milan on June 21 from 1:30 to 4 o’clock, June 22nd from 2 to 4 o’clock, June 23rd from 1 to 4 o’clock, June 24th from 2 to 4 o’clock, and June 25th from 9 o’clock to noon.

Make an appointment by calling 660-265-4141. Participants can also walk up and call when they arrive.

