Student who made terrorist threat at Cameron High School identified

Local News September 19, 2019 KTTN News
The Cameron Police Department reports it made an arrest in reference to a possible threat at the Cameron High School on Tuesday.

Cameron R-1 School District Superintendent Matt Robinson says a high school student was arrested after students heard him verbally threaten violence. The police responded to the school and working with school officials made an arrest.

A probable cause statement says 17-year-old Dayten Michael Vernon Peck admitted saying he “might just bring a gun to school” after some students made fun of him. He reportedly told a police officer he did not own a gun, but a relative owned one.

Peck has been charged with felony second-degree terrorist threat.

Robinson reports the Cameron School District sent a letter to high school parents explaining the situation and that the police handled it.

