Trenton Chamber of Commerce to sponsor contests in conjunction with Missouri Day Festival

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold several community contests in conjunction with the Missouri Day Festival.

All local businesses are encouraged to participate in a window decorating contest, sponsored by the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri. Painted and classic decorations will be accepted with cash prizes awarded. First place will receive $100, and second place will receive $50.00. Entries must be submitted to the Chamber by the evening of October 16th at 5 o’clock.

US Bank sponsors a pumpkin decorating contest with p[rizes awarded to first through third place in two categories: business/organization and individual/family. First place will receive $50.00, second place $25.00, and third $15.00. Pumpkins should be brought to the Trenton Rock Barn the afternoon of October 17th from 3 to 6 o’clock for judging. Each entry must have a name and phone number attached to it.

A yard decorating contest is to be held in categories of businesses and residential, sponsored by the Citizens Bank and Trust. Participants can decorate their yard, porch, stoop, and steps in fall fashion. First place in the categories will receive $50.00, and second place will receive $25.00.

Contact Sue Huffstutter to enter the yard decorating contest at 660-358-2553, the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce to enter the window or yard contests at 660-359-4324.

The winners of the pumpkin, window, and yard decorating contests will be announced at the Missouri Day Festival Open Ceremony at the First Baptist Church of Trenton the night of October 17th at 7 o’clock.

