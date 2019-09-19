Case of man who shot Trenton police officer certified to Division One of Daviess County court

A case has been certified to Division One of Daviess County Circuit Court for the Trenton man accused of wounding Trenton Police Officer Jasmine Diab in June.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin waived his right to a preliminary hearing with an arraignment hearing scheduled for October 16, 2019.

Griffin has been charged with the felonies of assault, first degree or attempt, serious physical injury or special victim; unlawful use of a weapon, shoot at or from a motor vehicle at a person, motor vehicle, or building, death or injury, and armed criminal action.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 111 Shares